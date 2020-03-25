IDOT will patch U.S. 51 from I-72 to DeWitt County

DECATUR — The Illinois Department of Transportation will start patching U.S. 51 from Interstate 72 to the DeWitt County line, beginning Monday, March 30.

The work will require daily closures with at least one lane open at all times. Access to businesses within the work zone will be maintained during the project, which is expected to last about four weeks, the agency said in a statement.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. Consider alternate routes when possible. Drivers should pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

