IDOT worker from Effingham jumps guardrail to avoid skidding car on I-57, police say

EDGEWOOD — Illinois State Police said an Illinois Department of Transportation worker from Effingham had to jump over a guardrail Friday evening to avoid being crushed by a skidding car.

Sgt. Steve Korzenewski said the accident happened at 6:36 p.m. on Interstate 57 northbound near Edgewood as the 55-year-old worker was putting out flares to warn of an earlier crash. A northbound car, driven by a 64-year-old Wisconsin man, hit a slick area on the road and began skidding off the highway to the right.

“(The worker) saw the car lose control, and he ran and jumped over the guardrail,” said Korzenewski. He said the vehicle still managed to clip the fleeing man’s legs but he escaped with minor injuries. It was not stated whether the worker required hospital treatment.

Korzenewski said the Wisconsin driver was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

