SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Shelby County Health Department announced that testing on environmental samples from three samples of Legionnaires' disease in Findlay has not identified a definitive source of the exposure.

Public health officials are continuing to monitor for additional cases, but none have been reported so far.

On Aug. 16, it was announced that the state health department was working with Shelby County and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to investigate a cluster of three cases of Legionnaires' disease among individuals living in Findlay that reported onset symptoms between July 30 and Aug. 4.

Water and swab samples were collected from potential sources of exposure for all three individuals identified during the epidemiological investigation and environmental assessment, however Legionella pneumophila, the cause of all three individuals' illnesses, was not detected in any of the samples.

IDPH officials said that a definitive source of Legionella is rarely determined through environmental investigation.

Illinois EPA conducted testing and evaluation of the public water supply serving Findlay on Aug. 11 and found no cause for concern with chlorine levels, an effective disinfection for Legionella. They have also requested daily sampling for chlorine residual within the system.

Legionnaires' disease is a serious lung infection, which is primarily transmitted by breathing in Legionella-contaminated, aerosolized water. Outbreaks are most commonly associated with buildings or structures that have complex water systems such as hotels, hospitals, long-term care facilities and cruise ships.

The bacterium can become a health concern when it grows and spreads in human-made water systems, including hot tubs, cooling towers, hot water tanks, large plumbing systems and decorative fountains.

Those who are at an increased risk of the disease are those 50 years or older, or those who have risk factors like being a current or former smoker, having a chronic illness, or a weakened immune system.

In 2022, Illinois reporter 381 cases of the disease with 237 confirmed so far in 2023.