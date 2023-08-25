DECATUR — Decatur Fire Department crews responded responded to two calls Thursday stemming from to smoldering insulation and wiring.

Firefighters were first called to a house at 353 S. Illinois St. at 3:35 p.m.

According to a department news release, the first crew to arrive could locate no smoke or fire, but upon further investigation, uncovered an illegal power hookup and notified Ameren Illinois.

The wiring had scorched joists and insulation in the attic that were smoldering. Ameren disconnected the power at the utility pole and all crews worked together due to the extreme heat.

The Red Cross is assisting five adults who were displaced.

While working on that call, firefighters were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from a home in the 400 block of South Oakland Avenue.

According to a news release, a previous call had come for the same address for an outlet that had stopped working, and Ameren had disconnected power as a precaution.

No hot spots were detected during the previous call to that address, but the homeowner stayed on site and called the fire department back.

Firefighters cut an investigation hole in the roof and discovered smoke coming from insulation above the bathroom. The wiring had been previously damaged and had scorched the insulation. Crews removed insulation.

A firefighter had to be treated for heat stress but was able to return to duty. The Red Cross assisted the displaced family of two adults and four children.

Close South Macon firefighter Gavin Brand practices clearing out a window during a recent training exercise. South Wheatland firefighter Michael Warnick tears down a curtain to get it out of the way during training for practicing forced entry. Blue Mound Fire Department lieutenant Brian Vanscyoc practices clearing out a window during training. Blue Mound Fire Department lieutenant Brian Vanscyoc practices clearing out a window. Blue Mound firefighter Brandon Teitsort practices clearing out a window during a training exercise at an unoccupied house owned by the Macon County Conservation District. South Macon firefighter Ryan Flemming practices clearing out a window during a training exercise at an unoccupied house owned by the Macon County Conservation District. Firefighters from South Wheatland, South Macon, Mount Zion and Blue Mound fire departments suit up for training at an unoccupied house owned by the Macon County Conservation District. PHOTOS: Macon County firefighters put their skills to the test South Wheatland Fire Department, with South Macon, Mount Zion and Blue Mound, used a house on Dipper Lane that is slated for demolition as a training site. South Macon firefighter Gavin Brand practices clearing out a window during a recent training exercise. South Wheatland firefighter Michael Warnick tears down a curtain to get it out of the way during training for practicing forced entry. Blue Mound Fire Department lieutenant Brian Vanscyoc practices clearing out a window during training. Blue Mound Fire Department lieutenant Brian Vanscyoc practices clearing out a window. Blue Mound firefighter Brandon Teitsort practices clearing out a window during a training exercise at an unoccupied house owned by the Macon County Conservation District. South Macon firefighter Ryan Flemming practices clearing out a window during a training exercise at an unoccupied house owned by the Macon County Conservation District. Firefighters from South Wheatland, South Macon, Mount Zion and Blue Mound fire departments suit up for training at an unoccupied house owned by the Macon County Conservation District.