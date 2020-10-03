 Skip to main content
Illinois 104 near Kincaid closed due to fatal crash
Illinois 104 near Kincaid closed due to fatal crash

KINCAID — A fatal crash has closed Illinois 104 just east of Kincaid.

Illinois State Police District 9 are on the scene, assisted by Taylorville Fire Department, Christian County Sheriffs Office, and Illinois Department of Transportation.

The crash is under investigation. Motorists are urged to use an alternate route.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

