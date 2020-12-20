Illinois adds 6,000 COVID cases

SPRINGFIELD – More than 6,000 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus were reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday. Also, an additional 79 deaths were added as well.
In Illinois, there have been 900,370 cases and 15,202 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Saturday night, 4,389 Illinois residents were reported hospitalized. Of those, 991 patients were in the ICU and 546 patients were on ventilators.
Support Local Journalism
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 13 – Saturday is 9.6%, which is .1% lower than Friday’s estimate.
The end of school, for now
Packaged lunches
Supplying schoolchildren's needs
Lesson plans
The lost year
Still graduating
Graduation parade
Congrats Kristin and Matthew
Going home
The contents of their desks
Meals for home
Cooks of mercy
Dressing for success
Wear a mask!
Driver's ed
Back to school, back to school ...
Getting equipped for school
Determined
Welcome back?
Higher education
Won't miss a note
Another kind of test
Fashion for the times
Creating art with BCAI
Back to class, for a while
Learning goes on
Back to school
A new world
Welcome back
Educationally distanced
Looking for a few good drivers
Substitute
Holding down the fort
One last test
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.