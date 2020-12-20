 Skip to main content
Illinois adds 6,000 COVID cases
Illinois adds 6,000 COVID cases

SPRINGFIELD – More than 6,000 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus were reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday. Also, an additional 79 deaths were added as well.

In Illinois, there have been 900,370 cases and 15,202 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Saturday night, 4,389 Illinois residents were reported hospitalized. Of those, 991 patients were in the ICU and 546 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 13 – Saturday is 9.6%, which is .1% lower than Friday’s estimate.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

