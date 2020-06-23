Illinois announces 601 new COVID cases, 38 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Tuesday 601 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 38 additional deaths, including the death of a Macon County man in his 80s.
Nearly all the new deaths were in northern Illinois, except for the Macon County man, a Jefferson County man in his 70s, a Kankakee County woman in her 60s and a St. Clair County woman in her 60s.
The new cases bring to 137,825 the number of Illinoisans who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March. Some 6,707 of those people have died.
Within the past day, laboratories have reported 20,507 test specimens for a total of 1,399,510 statewide, IDPH said.
The preliminary seven-day statewide COVID-19 positivity rate (cases as a percent of total tests) from June 16 through June 22 is 2 percent.
Here's what reopens Friday
MEETINGS AND EVENTS
INDOOR AND OUTDOOR RECREATION
INDOOR DINING
MUSEUMS
ZOOS
THEATERS
OUTDOOR SEATED SPECTATOR EVENTS
FILM PRODUCTION
YOUTH AND RECREATIONAL SPORTS
HEALTH AND FITNESS CENTERS
DAY CAMPS
Restaurants across the state are set to open for indoor dining Friday among other additions to allowable activities under the state’s Restore Illinois plan. The state released new guidance for reopening businesses Monday.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)