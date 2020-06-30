Illinois announces 724 new COVID cases, 23 additional deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday 724 new COVID cases statewide and 23 additional deaths.

The woman had been a resident of Reflections Memory Care in Washington, said Sara Sparkman, communications manager for the Tazewell County Health Department.

The other fatalities from Central and Southern Illinois included a Cass County woman in her 90s and a St. Clair County man in his 80s.

Since the novel coronavirus hit Illinois earlier this year, 143,185 people have had confirmed cases and 6,923 have died, IDPH said.

Since Monday afternoon, laboratories have reported 31,069 specimens for a total of 1,602,965.

The preliminary seven-day, statewide COVID positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from June 23 through June 29 is 2.6 percent, IDPH said.