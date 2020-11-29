Illinois announces more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases

SPRINGFIELD — State officials on Sunday announced an additional 7,178 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, and an additional 57 deaths of patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

As of Saturday night, 5,858 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,185 patients were in the ICU and 723 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 10.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 12.1%.

In DeWitt County, 10 new cases were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 658 positive or probable cases. Seven of those cases were reported in Clinton and three in Waynesville.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dave Remmert, administrator for the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department, said county officials are receiving word of delays in test results.