Illinois announces 673 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials are giving their daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois.

The state Department of Public Health is reporting 673 new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 2,538. Additionally, there have been seven more deaths, bringing that total to 26 statewide.

The cases exist in 37 of the state's 102 counties.

"I am begging you, if you don't have to be out, please stay inside," Pritzker said, pleading with residents to follow health guidelines.

The number of new cases announced Thursday was more than double the 330 new cases that were announced on Wednesday, and is the largest jump in cases in a single day.

Because testing is limited and people can spread the disease for days before showing symptoms, health experts continue to urge social distancing measures, frequent handwashing and other precautions, even in counties that have not reported confirmed cases.