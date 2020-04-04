Illinois coronavirus cases top 10,000; state agencies outline responses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois on Saturday became the 10th U.S. state to top 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the state Department of Public Health announced its largest one-day increase in cases.

The number of cases in Macon County also grew to six, with two new confirmed cases announced Saturday afternoon. They are both women, one in her 50s and one in her 20s, both in isolation in their homes, officials said.

There now are 10,357 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, a spike of 1,453 since Friday. There were 33 more deaths reported Saturday, bringing the total to 243. And 68 of Illinois’ 102 counties now have reported cases.

“The number is sobering and reminds us that it's critical that we all do our part,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Saturday alongside Gov. J.B. Pritzker at his daily briefing in Chicago.

Although the virus is more dangerous for the elderly, a number of younger people have died from it, including an infant. Saturday’s new deaths include two Cook County men in their 20s and 30s, as well as three people in their 40s.

The death of a Montgomery County man in his 50s was also reported by local health officials Saturday evening. He is the first resident of that county to die from the disease, officials said.