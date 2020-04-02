Illinois COVID-19 cases grow to 7,695

SPRINGFIELD — The COVID-19 death toll increased by 16 Thursday to 157 and confirmed cases grew to 7,695, an increase of 715 from a day ago.
The fatalities were in Christian, Cook, DuPage, McHenry and Whiteside counties, all of which had one, except Cook, which recorded 12 deaths in people aged in their 30s to 80s. A total of 43,656 people have been tested, an increase of more than 3,000 from Wednesday.
“This is a novel coronavirus, which basically just means it’s new to humans. There’s no vaccine and no one is immune,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday in Chicago. “Because of the lack of immunity in our population, there’s a greater risk of overwhelming our medical systems if too many people get sick from it all at once. It’s that simple.”
Logan, Macoupin, Mercer, Moultrie and Piatt counties are now reporting cases, meaning 61 of the state’s 102 counties have confirmed virus cases, although experts warn that all should act as if the virus is in their community.
In Macon County, the number of positive cases remained at two. First confirmed last week, they are a woman in her 50s and man in his 60s. Forty-five tests have been completed, with 28 negative results and 15 pending.
Additionally, 16 Macon County residents have been tested elsewhere. All had negative results.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said COVID-19 is “not a death sentence." The third and fourth patients confirmed to have the virus in Illinois, a couple in their 70s, recovered and are doing well, and a survey sent to those who contracted COVID-19 earlier this week found about 50 percent had recovered after seven days. That is a number Ezike said “will only increase.”
Pritzker and Ezike stressed Illinoisans need to continue staying home as frequently as possible and adhering to social distancing guidelines. Essential businesses, such as grocery stores, should be thoroughly cleaned daily and employers should send symptomatic workers home.
Ezike added religious institutions must hold services virtually, not in person, to do their part “to end this pandemic.”
“I understand the importance of communing with fellow believers,” she said. “... We all must make this sacrifice, then on the other side of this pandemic, we can gather at the mosque or synagogue, the church, the museum, the library — all of the places we love. We must not continue putting people at risk.”
Pritzker also criticized the federal government’s response in his strongest terms yet.
“I’m honestly upset about the lack of early action on a national basis. This will go down in history as a profound failure of our national government,” Pritzker said. “I’m telling you this, because in terms of state actions, state orders, we’ve nearly exhausted every avenue available. Now the rest is up to you.”
The governor also announced “All In Illinois," a program encouraging residents to continue observing social distancing guidelines. Citizens can go to AllIn.Illinois.gov to pledge they will uphold best practices, post social media videos and add digital frames to online profiles in support of the effort.
Pritzker said he is “very, very proud” of those working and learning from home and essential personnel helping residents.
“I see you as tough as you are kind, as courageous as you are creative,” he said. “... All In is our anthem and our point of pride — Illinoisans staying home for the good of each other and for our state.”
The initiative encourages citizens to consider their neighbors, relatives, immunocompromised community members and essential workers by avoiding proximity.
