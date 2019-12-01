Illinois deer harvest numbers drop for first weekend of hunting

DECATUR — Preliminary numbers showed the deer harvest was down around 15% from last year for the first weekend of the firearm deer season, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

A total of 50,173 deer were harvested from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, down from a three-day total of 58,836 in 2018.

The state's seven-day firearm season wraps up Dec. 5-8.

In Macon County, the haul decreased slightly from 152 last year to 149.

Most surrounding counties saw even larger decreases:

Christian County, 475 to 372;

DeWitt County, 244 to 206;

Moultrie County, 179 to 156;

Piatt County, 85 to 83;

Sangamon County, 419 to 329;

Shelby County, 837 to 757.

Muzzleloader-only deer season goes from Dec. 13-15. Archery season continues through Jan. 19, with a pause from Dec. 5-8 for the firearm season. Late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease seasons go from Dec. 26-29 and Jan. 17-19.

The State Journal-Register contributed.

