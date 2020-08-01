You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois Equestrian Drill Team place in top 4 in national competition
0 comments

Illinois Equestrian Drill Team place in top 4 in national competition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — Grit and Grace Drill Team recently placed fourth in the Novice Division of the national GEM State Virtual Drill Competition riding their “Rumble” routine.

Due to COVID, a virtual competition was designed and teams were assigned a time slot to record their performance and submit to judges. Teams competed from Texas, Colorado, Idaho and Illinois.

Grit and Grace is a newly formed equestrian drill team making their first appearances in 2020. Teams showcase horses and horsemanship in choreographed maneuvers to music.

Members are, from Decatur, Jan Bradley and Emma Radamacher; from Bluffs, Jina Simons; from Pittsfield, Deb Laux and Alicia Pool; from Meredosia, Paula Merriman; from Winchester, Emma Brown; from Rushville, Darcey Wort; from Mount Sterling, Paula Logsdon; and from LaGrange, Missouri, Cheryl Waterman.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News