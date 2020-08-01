Illinois Equestrian Drill Team place in top 4 in national competition

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — Grit and Grace Drill Team recently placed fourth in the Novice Division of the national GEM State Virtual Drill Competition riding their “Rumble” routine.
Due to COVID, a virtual competition was designed and teams were assigned a time slot to record their performance and submit to judges. Teams competed from Texas, Colorado, Idaho and Illinois.
Grit and Grace is a newly formed equestrian drill team making their first appearances in 2020. Teams showcase horses and horsemanship in choreographed maneuvers to music.
Members are, from Decatur, Jan Bradley and Emma Radamacher; from Bluffs, Jina Simons; from Pittsfield, Deb Laux and Alicia Pool; from Meredosia, Paula Merriman; from Winchester, Emma Brown; from Rushville, Darcey Wort; from Mount Sterling, Paula Logsdon; and from LaGrange, Missouri, Cheryl Waterman.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.