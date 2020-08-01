Illinois Equestrian Drill Team Place Top 4 in National Competition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - Grit and Grace Drill Team recently placed 4th in the Novice Division of the national GEM State Virtual Drill Competition riding their “Rumble” routine. Due to COVID a virtual competition was designed and teams were assigned a time slot to record their performance and submit to judges. Teams competed from Texas, Colorado, Idaho and Illinois.

Grit & Grace is a newly formed equestrian drill team making their first appearances in 2020. All riders share a love of horses and horsemanship and came together to challenge each other in a new direction of horsemanship.

Team Captain, Deb Laux of Pittsfield, Illinois says, “From our very first practice in September 2019 we set a goal to enter a big competition.

The discipline of Drill Team has its roots in training for war and cavalry. Modern drill teams showcase horses and horsemanship in choreographed maneuvers to music. Drill teams are intended to entertain, show sportsmanship, horsemanship, teamwork and dedication.

To view the competition video and learn more about Grit and Grace visit our Facebook page: Grit and Grace Drill Team