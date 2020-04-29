Illinois GOP lawmakers call for reopening legislative session

“I just want to clarify and make sure everyone understands that what we're talking about here is the governor's authority to go past that 30 days of emergency power,” Davidsmeyer said. “Whether you agree with the governor or disagree with the governor, we believe that a separate but equal branch of government, the General Assembly, should have input in the direction of the state of Illinois.”

They are just part of a growing chorus of GOP lawmakers who argue the General Assembly should be part of any decision to extend the stay-at-home order as well as when and how to reopen the state’s economy.

On Monday, a circuit judge in Clay County ruled in favor of Xenia Rep. Darren Bailey’s lawsuit claiming Pritzker’s executive order will infringe on his civil rights. And while that decision applies only to Bailey, and it is being appealed, Rep. John Cabello, of Machesney Park, filed a second lawsuit Wednesday, this time seeking an injunction to prevent another stay-at-home order from going into effect.

Pritzker on Wednesday called the latest lawsuit “irresponsible” and an attempt at “grandstanding.”

Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, has been urging Pritzker to call lawmakers back into session because those lawsuits, if ultimately successful, could put the state in financial jeopardy.