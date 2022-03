Illinois National Guard's Decatur units receives new Blackhawk helicopters

DECATUR — The Illinois Army National Guard units in Kankakee and Decatur have received new UH-60V Black Hawk helicopters, the latest rotary-wing aircraft in the Army’s inventory.

The helicopters are assigned to the 106th Aviation Regiment.

“We’ve upgraded from analog to digital technology. The UH-60V gives us a moving map onboard for situational awareness. It has been a needed upgrade for a while, and this is the latest and greatest,” said Chief Warrant Officer Herb Stevens, Aviation Support Facility No. 2 commander.

The Illinois Army National Guard was the first to receive the “V” model UH-60 Black Hawk.

Lt. Col. Jason Celletti, the Illinois Army National Guard’s state aviation officer, said that nearly 60 aviators needed to be trained to fly the UH-60V. This required the aviators to first become qualified in the Army’s previous digital UH-60 model, the “M” model, which was a 6-week qualification course. This was followed by a two-week training support plan to become qualified on the latest “V” model.

So far the Illinois Army National Guard has more than 30 aviators qualified on the UH-60M and about 15 fully-qualified UH-60V pilots.

“We partnered with Army Operational Test Command, Eastern Army Aviation Training Center, and other various organizations throughout the Department of the Army to ensure the success of the “V” program,” Celletti said.

