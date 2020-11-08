Illinois officials announce 10,009 additional COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO — Illinois public health officials on Sunday announced 10,009 new cases of COVID-19, including 42 additional deaths as cases surge nationwide.
The overall number of coronavirus cases in Illinois hit 487,987. The death toll hit 10,196, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Support Local Journalism
In the past 24 hours, there have been more than 90,000 tests for about 8.4 million total in the state.
As of Saturday evening, there were 4,303 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois with 833 in intensive care units.
39 famous people who have called Decatur area home
Alison Krauss
Alison Krauss
Bill Madlock
Black Bart
Boots Randolph
Brian Culbertson
Brit Miller
CeCe Frey
Chuck Dressen
Dante Ridgeway
David Joyner
Edwin B. Willis
Gary Forrester
George Halas
Herbert Ryman
Howard Buffett
Howard W. Buffett
Icon For Hire
James Millikin
Jason Avant
Jeff Innis
Jenny Lou Carson
John Doe
June Christy
Kerri Randles
Kevin Koslofski
Loren Coleman
Marcia Morey
Mary Cogan
Penny Hammel
Rasheeda Frost
Richard J. Oglesby
Richard Peck
Roe Skidmore
RonReaco Lee
Stephen Ambrose
Steve Hunter
Vito Bertoldo
Diane Stilwell
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.