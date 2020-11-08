 Skip to main content
Illinois officials announce 10,009 additional COVID-19 cases
CHICAGO — Illinois public health officials on Sunday announced 10,009 new cases of COVID-19, including 42 additional deaths as cases surge nationwide.

The overall number of coronavirus cases in Illinois hit 487,987. The death toll hit 10,196, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the past 24 hours, there have been more than 90,000 tests for about 8.4 million total in the state.

As of Saturday evening, there were 4,303 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois with 833 in intensive care units.

