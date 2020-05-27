Illinois prepares to launch contact tracing effort as deaths pass 5,000

In Macon County, officials announced two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 189. Of those, 78 people have been released from isolation. Five were hospitalized, 87 were recovering at home and 19 residents have died.

For people who test positive for COVID-19 in Macon County, the county health department handles contact tracing and notification of those who have had contact with the patient, officials have said.

Statewide, Pritzker said the state is tracing about 30% of those who have been in contact with people who’ve tested positive, but the goal is to reach more than 60%.

“It’s going to take us weeks and weeks. I can’t tell you how long,” he said. “Some people think it will take through August to do it. I’m hoping that we’ll be able to do it much faster than that. But as fast as we can we’re getting dollars out to the counties so that they can do the hiring that they need.”

Pilot program

Along with Lake County north of Chicago, St. Clair County was chosen to operate a pilot program because they have large numbers of people who are especially vulnerable to developing complications from the disease.