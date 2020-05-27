Illinois prepares to launch contact tracing effort as deaths pass 5,000

SPRINGFIELD — Officials are preparing to launch a massive contact-tracing effort to control the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois as the state on Wednesday reported that total deaths exceeded 5,000.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday visited St. Clair County, one of two counties chosen to operate a contact tracing pilot program. He also observed flood preparations in Meredosia along the Illinois River. The state reported 1,111 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 160 additional virus-related deaths.
“These are real people whose lives came to an end because of this pandemic,” said Pritzker during his daily press briefing, held Wednesday in East St. Louis. “They are grandparents and uncles and aunts and parents, cousins, children, friends. They had whole lives that were cut short because COVID-19 knows no boundaries and only seeks to destroy.”
The number of new positive cases on Wednesday represented just 6.47% of the 17,179 tests that were recorded. The rolling seven-day average positivity rate for May 20-26 was 8.6%, well below the 20% benchmark that public health officials say is needed to enter the next phase of the reopening plan scheduled for Friday.
All told, there have been 114,306 confirmed cases in Illinois since the pandemic first hit the state. The total number of deaths is now at 5,083.
In Macon County, officials announced two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 189. Of those, 78 people have been released from isolation. Five were hospitalized, 87 were recovering at home and 19 residents have died.
For people who test positive for COVID-19 in Macon County, the county health department handles contact tracing and notification of those who have had contact with the patient, officials have said.
Statewide, Pritzker said the state is tracing about 30% of those who have been in contact with people who’ve tested positive, but the goal is to reach more than 60%.
“It’s going to take us weeks and weeks. I can’t tell you how long,” he said. “Some people think it will take through August to do it. I’m hoping that we’ll be able to do it much faster than that. But as fast as we can we’re getting dollars out to the counties so that they can do the hiring that they need.”
Pilot program
Along with Lake County north of Chicago, St. Clair County was chosen to operate a pilot program because they have large numbers of people who are especially vulnerable to developing complications from the disease.
The county's health department and East Side Health District, which serves townships in the county, are partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health to operate the program.
Elizabeth Patton-Whiteside, administrator of the East Side Health District, called it a “monumental task” to control the spread of COVID-19 in communities with large black and Latinx populations.
“Everyone is aware that the black and Latino adults are far more likely to experience serious illness and death from COVID-19,” she said. “Underlying health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity are some of the risk factors” that disproportionately affect those populations and are associated with complications.
In addition, Patton-Whiteside said she has had to battle a number of false perceptions in the community that have deterred many people from even being tested for the disease, such as the fear that the test will hurt or that police who are present might be looking for people with outstanding warrants.
“The test does not hurt. It’s just a swab in the nose,” she said. “The police, they’re here for you to help with crowd control. Nobody is trying to run anybody’s license plates and look anybody up.”
Flood preparations
About 60 Illinois National Guard soldiers have been deployed to Meredosia, about 60 miles west of Springfield, to assist local emergency management officials in stacking an estimated 150,000 sandbags to shore up a levee that protects the town of about 980 residents.
Morgan and Pike counties were under flood warnings Wednesday as the river there reached a height of 25.3 feet, which is more than eight feet above flood stage.
“National Weather Service projections had indicated massive potential flooding in the area,” Pritzker said. “This work has likely saved many lives and prevented hardship for hundreds more.”
Alex Juarez
Amy Garry
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Barbara Leigh
Brittany Brackney
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Glennda Knauer
Heather J. Hardman
Jordon Hanshew
Katie Harness
Mary Huff Moser
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Molly Krause
Pam Burress
Peg Schad
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peggy Stiles
Randi Meyer
Randy Wahls
Renee Chee Metternick
Renuka Rsr
Rhiannon Rowland
Rhonda Houk
Ryan Bliss
Scott May
Shannon Frerichs Laesch
Wanda Preston.jpg
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.