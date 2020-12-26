Illinois reports 3,293 new COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO — Public health officials from Illinois reported 156 additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 5,742 confirmed and probable infections.
Overall, the state has had 930,849 cases and 15,799 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24 hours, the state has reported nearly 100,000 COVID-19 tests for a total of nearly 13 million tests since the beginning of the pandemic. State testing sites were closed Friday.
The state reported 4,352 people were being hospitalized for COVID-19 with 928 in intensive care units.
Decatur-area restaurants that said farewell in 2020
The coronavirus pandemic presented unprecedented challenges for restaurants, causing some to close permanently. Others closed before the pandemic or for other reasons. Some did not publicly give a reason for their closure.
A number of local restaurants have closed temporarily. This list does not include those. In cases where it was unclear whether the closure was temporary or permanent, we erred on the side of temporary.
What did we miss? Let us know by emailing
DECNews@lee.net.
Pizza Hut in Forsyth
Pizza Hut closed its restaurant in Forsyth after the company in mid-August said up to 300 restaurants would be shuttered. Most of those affected were dine-in locations not well suited for carryout and delivery, the company said.
Popeye's
Popeye's was temporarily closed for health department violations in June. The Decatur restaurant no longer is listed on the company's website. The Herald & Review has reached out to Popeye's corporate media contacts for more information.
The Raspberry Room
The Raspberry Room in Elwin
closed its doors in June after nearly 30 years.
Red Barn Kitchen
Red Barn Kitchen at Decatur Airport closed after falling victim to what Decatur Park District Executive Director Bill Clevenger described as “economic circumstances” heightened by the business downdraft of the COVID-19 pandemic. The airport has since
welcomed a new restaurant, Everyone's East End Grill.
Simply Sweet Cakery (storefront)
While Simply Sweet Cakery closed its Mount Zion storefront in 2020, the
business transitioned into a cake studio that allows customers to place orders. Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Cafe expanded its business by moving into the building.
