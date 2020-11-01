Illinois reports 6,890 new cases of COVID-19; 73 added in Macon County

SPRINGFIELD — New COVID restrictions start Monday in the Illinois Public Health District region that includes Macon County, which on Sunday also reporter 73 new infections.

Region 6, which includes Champaign-Urbana, joined the list after its seven-day rolling positivity rate on coronavirus tests hit 8.6% on Tuesday, exceeding the state-established threshold of 8% for the third straight day. Restrictions include bans on indoor dining and bar service and limit gathers to 25 people.

On Sunday, it was announced Region 2, which includes the Bloomington-Normal region, will have the same restrictions applied on Wednesday.

That will mean all 11 Illinois regions will be operating under tighter restrictions under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan, as the coronavirus continues its statewide resurgence.