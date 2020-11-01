Illinois reports 6,890 new cases of COVID-19; 73 added in Macon County

SPRINGFIELD — New COVID restrictions start Monday in the Illinois Public Health District region that includes Macon County, which on Sunday also reporter 73 new infections.
Region 6, which includes Champaign-Urbana, joined the list after its seven-day rolling positivity rate on coronavirus tests hit 8.6% on Tuesday, exceeding the state-established threshold of 8% for the third straight day. Restrictions include bans on indoor dining and bar service and limit gathers to 25 people.
On Sunday, it was announced Region 2, which includes the Bloomington-Normal region, will have the same restrictions applied on Wednesday.
That will mean all 11 Illinois regions will be operating under tighter restrictions under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan, as the coronavirus continues its statewide resurgence.
COVID-19 Illinois: New cases per day
The state health department on Sunday reported 6,890 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 35 additional deaths. The recovery rate as of Sunday was 97%, state data shows.
The death total in Illinois since the start of the pandemic reached 9,792 with the latest numbers. There are 417,280 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state.
Sunday’s confirmed cases were the result of 78,458 tests conducted Saturday, placing the latest seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 at 8%.
As of late Saturday, 3,294 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 692 patients were in the ICU and 284 patients with the coronavirus were on ventilators.
Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike urged people to make “pandemic-guided decisions” and to avoid in-person gatherings on Halloween weekend.
The return of restrictions has proved controversial, with some restaurants vowing to continue indoor dining.
The state has reported 410,300 confirmed infections since the pandemic began. The seven-day statewide positivity rate, covering Oct. 24-30, — is 7.5%.
Region 6 stretches from Decatur to the Indiana border and includes Mattoon-Charleston, DeWitt County and Effingham.
In Macon County, COVID cases totaled 3,728 since the pandemic started, county officials said.
New Central Illinois COVID restrictions: What to know
Concerned about COVID-19?
