Illinois reports an additional 7,500 new COVID cases

The deaths included five people in LaSalle County; a man in his 80s from Tazewell County; a woman in her 80s from Woodford County; a man in his 80s from Edgar County; three women in their 80s from Peoria County; and a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, and a man in his 80s from Sangamon County.

In Illinois, there have been 894,367 cases and 15,123 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Friday night, 4,624 Illinois residents were reported hospitalized. Of those, 1,000 patients were in the ICU and 562 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from Dec. 12 through Friday is 9.7%. A week ago it was 10.6%.

