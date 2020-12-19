 Skip to main content
Illinois reports an additional 7,500 new COVID cases
COVID | STATE

121820-blm-loc-4testinglab

Illinois State University testing technician Jacinda Nunez, uses a pipette sampling device as she prepares for COVID-19 testing of returning students on Thursday. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,562 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 108 additional deaths on Saturday.

The deaths included five people in LaSalle County; a man in his 80s from Tazewell County; a woman in her 80s from Woodford County; a man in his 80s from Edgar County; three women in their 80s from Peoria County; and a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, and a man in his 80s from Sangamon County.

In Illinois, there have been 894,367 cases and 15,123 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Friday night, 4,624 Illinois residents were reported hospitalized. Of those, 1,000 patients were in the ICU and 562 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from Dec. 12 through Friday is 9.7%. A week ago it was 10.6%.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

