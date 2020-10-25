Illinois sets new single-day COVID record with 6,161 cases

Illinois set a record high number of confirmed daily coronavirus cases on Saturday as a surge continues.

The 6,161 cases announced by state public health officials far surpassed the single-day record of 4,942 from Thursday. In early September, officials announced a daily total of 5,368 cases when the state cleared a backlog of results.

Health officials also reported 63 additional fatalities, bringing the statewide death toll to 9,481 since the start of the pandemic. The 63 deaths are not nearly as high as in the spring, when daily deaths topped 100 for nearly three weeks in May. However, the last time the state saw daily death totals of higher than 60 was in June.

The current surge pushed the state’s positivity rate from 5.6% to 6.1% and set a new high mark for the seven-day rolling average with 4,341 cases. During the height of the first surge in April and May, the seven-day average of daily cases did not top 2,600.

There were fewer tests done back then, however. The 83,517 test results announced Saturday is more than four times what the state was conducting per day in the spring and summer.