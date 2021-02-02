 Skip to main content
Illinois Youth Center to be built at former Lincoln Development Center
Illinois Youth Center to be built at former Lincoln Development Center

LINCOLN – The former Lincoln Development Center will finally have a purpose.

The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice is moving forward with its new community-based, rehabilitative, and restorative model by bringing a new Illinois Youth Center to Lincoln. The new site is slated for the former Lincoln Development Center.

Located on the city’s southern edge, the Lincoln Developmental Center campus opened in 1877 and once was home to thousands of developmentally disabled patients and several hundred employees from in and around Lincoln.

Gov. George Ryan closed LDC in 2002 amidst reports of abuse, neglect and “preventable” deaths. It had been decades since advocates had called for more inclusionary facilities for those with developmental disabilities, and the population at LDC and similar state facilities had dropped precipitously.

The future IYC Lincoln will feature dormitory housing style units for up to 30 youth, programming and administrative areas, as well as, newly constructed educational, recreational, and dietary spaces.

The official plans for the new facility in Lincoln were announced at Monday’s Lincoln City Council meeting.

"As the Mayor of Lincoln, I was naturally excited to learn about the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice's intention to locate a new Illinois Youth Center at the site of the former Lincoln Developmental Center. Lincoln's geographic location makes it the perfect place for this facility.”, said Tracy Welch, Acting Mayor of Lincoln in a statement released Tuesday.

“Not only will the new Illinois Youth Central better serve those committed youth from Central Illinois, and their families, by having them located closer to home but it will also stimulate the local economy by creating new jobs, attracting new community members, and generating additional revenue for the city that can be used towards things such as road repairs and improved public services,” he added. “The City of Lincoln would like to thank the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice for choosing this location and we look forward to working closely with them to ensure a safe, and successful, integration of this new youth center into our community."

While 40% of youth committed to IDJJ originate from Central Illinois, there is currently no secure facility in the region--making it impossible to house those youth near their families and communities of origin.

“The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice is moving forward with its transformative plan to reduce the harm of juvenile incarceration in Illinois. The new Illinois Youth Center Lincoln will be a bright, life affirming, trauma-informed, and restorative place for some of Illinois’ most vulnerable youth.” said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. “With an eye towards restorative justice, the thoughtfulness driving this plan is evidence of the love, careful consideration, and improved practices that the Justice, Equity, and Opportunity Initiative envisions for all future juvenile justice reforms in the state.”

"I appreciate the leadership of the Pritzker Administration for being forward-thinking in transforming the lives of youth within the IDJJ system through an innovative model.", said Representative Tim Butler. "Additionally, to have the State repurpose the Lincoln Developmental Center into a new facility is something many of us have supported for years. This is both an investment in the juvenile population of our state as well as a commitment to a community that has a long track record of hosting successful state facilities."

The 21st Century Illinois Transformation Model, announced in July, is a three-phase process designed to reduce the harm of incarceration, provide extensive rehabilitative and restorative support to youth within their communities, and keep youth in custody closer to home for more family engagement and seamless reintegration back into their communities.

The plan is currently in Phase I of implementation; focused on engaging external stakeholders, soliciting feedback, refining the plan, and renovating the former Lincoln Development Center. Phase II & III, slated to begin later this year, will continue the regional reinvestments and the official launch of the Department’s new Community Services Division. IDJJ’s Community Services Division focuses on providing youth with intensive, wraparound mentoring, educational, therapeutic, and vocational support within their communities as an alternative to incarceration where possible.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

