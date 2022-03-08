ImpactLife has announced opportunities to donate blood

DECATUR — With blood supplies at critical levels, ImpactLife has announced opportunities to donate.

The Macon County Farm Bureau, 1150 W. Pershing Road, Decatur, will host a blood drive from 7:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 12.

Visitation Hall, 410 Anne St., Illiopolis, will host a blood drive from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.

All presenting donors get a voucher for a free T-shirt or a $5 gift card.

Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.

To donate blood or for more information call (800) 747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.

