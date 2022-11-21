 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Impactlife offering blood donors a $20 gift card or donations to feeding America this week

  • Clay Jackson

 Impact Life is looking for blood donors to meet demands of area hospitals

DECATUR — The week of Thanksgiving is a challenging one for the region's blood supply, so ImpactLife is doubling the value of its "Good Giving" promotion for blood donors through Nov. 27.

All presenting donors will receive a voucher to redeem for their choice of a $20 electronic gift card or equivalent donation to Feeding America.

Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required. 

ImpactLife provides blood components for HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital. To schedule an appointment at the Decatur Donor Center, go to bloodcenter.org and click on locations.

For more information, call 217-464-2059.

