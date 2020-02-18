In Decatur, mixed reactions to Blagojevich early release

“I am not in support of what he did as the governor of our state,” Walker said. “But I think he tried to make a respectful effort in diversifying governmental roles.”

The late Roger Walker Jr., the first African-American sheriff in Illinois and Corey Walker's uncle, was appointed to the Department of Corrections in 2003 by Blagojevich. The former governor called Corey Walker to offer his condolences when Roger Walker died in 2012.

Walker said he planned to reach out to Blagojevich in the coming days.

“When it is official and he is back, I will call him and say, ‘Welcome home,’” he said.

Steven Bopp of Decatur said he also favored the decision. Bopp said he had more qualms with Trump's behavior than what Blagojevich had done.

"If you compare what Blagojevich was convicted of and you compare that to what Trump does, there’s no comparison," said Bopp, 75. "The kinds of things that Trump is all about is of a worse category than what Blagojevich did. That’s the point I’m trying to make.

"Now, I commend Trump for either commuting his sentence or giving him a pardon, that I have no problems with, so I don’t want to confuse the two."