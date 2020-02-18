In Decatur, mixed reactions to Blagojevich early release

DECATUR — Residents and community leaders offered mixed reactions to news that President Donald Trump would commute the sentence of former Democratic Rod Blagojevich.
Illinois politicians from both sides of the aisle criticized the president's decision, which allowed the former governor to walk out of prison Tuesday more than seven years into his 14-year sentence on federal corruption charges. While some residents interviewed by the Herald & Review echoed those sentiments, the feeling wasn't universal.
"I think it sends a message that corruption in government is to be tolerated,” said Debbie McFadden of Decatur, who was not in favor of the commutation.
Becky Watson of Decatur said political figures should have to suffer the consequences of their actions, just like anyone else.
"I mean we all have to pay for our wrongdoings and take responsibility for those," said Watson, 32, "and if you don’t do the time and take responsibility for what you’ve done, then why should the rest of us?"
But Corey Walker, president of the Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce, said he was happy about the decision, saying Blagojevich had done a lot for the African-American community.
“I am not in support of what he did as the governor of our state,” Walker said. “But I think he tried to make a respectful effort in diversifying governmental roles.”
The late Roger Walker Jr., the first African-American sheriff in Illinois and Corey Walker's uncle, was appointed to the Department of Corrections in 2003 by Blagojevich. The former governor called Corey Walker to offer his condolences when Roger Walker died in 2012.
Walker said he planned to reach out to Blagojevich in the coming days.
“When it is official and he is back, I will call him and say, ‘Welcome home,’” he said.
Steven Bopp of Decatur said he also favored the decision. Bopp said he had more qualms with Trump's behavior than what Blagojevich had done.
"If you compare what Blagojevich was convicted of and you compare that to what Trump does, there’s no comparison," said Bopp, 75. "The kinds of things that Trump is all about is of a worse category than what Blagojevich did. That’s the point I’m trying to make.
"Now, I commend Trump for either commuting his sentence or giving him a pardon, that I have no problems with, so I don’t want to confuse the two."
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe worked in economic development under Blagojevich's administration. She said Tuesday that while she was understanding of the fact that his children had grown up without him, she saw serious concerns with the commutation.
"It really concerns me when political figures interfere with what the judicial system has done,” Moore Wolfe said. “The other issue is that I don’t believe that he has ever owned up to what he’s done or said."
Could the move affect Illinois Republicans' performance in the November elections? Amber Lusvardi, a professor of political science at Millikin University, said there are a lot of factors at play and many months to go, but it was notable that the former governor was unpopular with both parties.
She pointed to a 2008 Chicago Tribune poll that showed 13% of citizens at that time approved of the job Blagojevich was doing. In a state where the legislature is overwhelmingly Democratic, the House voted 114-1 in favor of impeachment and the Senate voted 59-0 for removal in 2009.
"So it’s safe to say Blagojevich seems to have few friends left on either side of the aisle," Lusvardi said in an email. "It is unlikely that many voters were rooting for this result for Blagojevich."
The sentence reduction is not without precedent, however. Trump previously pardoned I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, chief of staff to former Vice President Dick Cheney who had had been convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice that stemmed from a CIA leak. Former President George W. Bush had commuted Libby's sentence but had not gone so far as to pardon him.
Trump had said Libby, like Blagojevich, was treated unfairly.
"Probably the most famous presidential pardon is the one President Gerald Ford gave to Richard Nixon before he had even received any official charges in relation to Watergate," Lusvardi said. "Most Americans at the time did not approve of Ford’s pardon, but Ford thought it was the best move to heal a divided nation."
The leaders of both the Macon County Republican and Democratic parties did not return calls seeking comment for this story.
