In Decatur, singing in the wake of the COVID bandwagon

Angie Cearlock, who manages Cactus Ranch, said the arrival of the virus really did a number on homespun bands who plucked out their living playing anywhere from bars to nursing homes. Both venues got shutdown almost overnight and have only recently opened up again to live entertainment: outside at the nursing homes, and carefully spaced inside the bars.

“Yeah, with COVID, that scene was totally gone but it’s come back,” said Cearlock, also noting Sunday’s appreciative audience.

“There is just nothing like live music and especially this type of music where it's more of a roots type of music,” she added. “You don’t need big speakers, you don’t need lights and you don’t need whatever; it's people coming to enjoy the sounds and the stories, because most of this music is stories.”

Among Sunday’s little crowd at Rock Springs was Carolyn Barrett, who used to organize the monthly jam sessions with her late husband, Fred, who played banjo and guitar while she handled stand up base. She said you just can’t beat the thrill of live music served up right in front of you.

“You’re involved, you can sing along and you know the musicians and they talk to you,” said Barrett, 72, who now lives in Kentucky. “It’s really nice.”