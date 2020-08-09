In Decatur, singing in the wake of the COVID bandwagon

DECATUR — American country music often takes hard times, heartache, pain and loss as the raw material for its theme songs.
And so with the nation in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, you might expect it to be the subject of future country ballads your grandchildren will someday strum by the fireside. But there is no need to wait that long.
“The COVID songs are already out, and I saw another one just this morning,” said musician John Stevens, who heads the band Cactus Ranch.
He was one of several players who made it out to Rock Springs Nature Center on Sunday for the monthly Bluegrass Music Jam.
The event is a free bluegrass and American country music concert open to any musicians and audience members who can make it. It dates back years and used to be held indoors until the social distancing virus blues pushed it outside under a pavilion, weather permitting.
Sunday arrived with the threat of storms but the weather held off while Stevens and friends strummed their guitars and played washboard. They stayed away from COVID dirges and sang instead of life and love and old pick-up trucks and times when the only people wearing masks were bandits and you could socialize on the back porch and not be afraid of catching something nasty.
Angie Cearlock, who manages Cactus Ranch, said the arrival of the virus really did a number on homespun bands who plucked out their living playing anywhere from bars to nursing homes. Both venues got shutdown almost overnight and have only recently opened up again to live entertainment: outside at the nursing homes, and carefully spaced inside the bars.
“Yeah, with COVID, that scene was totally gone but it’s come back,” said Cearlock, also noting Sunday’s appreciative audience.
“There is just nothing like live music and especially this type of music where it's more of a roots type of music,” she added. “You don’t need big speakers, you don’t need lights and you don’t need whatever; it's people coming to enjoy the sounds and the stories, because most of this music is stories.”
Among Sunday’s little crowd at Rock Springs was Carolyn Barrett, who used to organize the monthly jam sessions with her late husband, Fred, who played banjo and guitar while she handled stand up base. She said you just can’t beat the thrill of live music served up right in front of you.
“You’re involved, you can sing along and you know the musicians and they talk to you,” said Barrett, 72, who now lives in Kentucky. “It’s really nice.”
