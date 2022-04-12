In study session, 'four-stool' approach to neighborhood revitalization identified

Last October, the Decatur City Council reaffirmed neighborhood revitalization as its number one priority.

On Monday, council members gave their blessing to a 'four-stool' approach to tackle the glaring need, acknowledging that revitalization is more than just tearing down dilapidated structures.

"We can't demo our way out of the situation we're in," said community development director Cordaryl Patrick. "Certainly, demo is one leg of the stool, but it just can't be demo. It's all of these other things working together for us to impact change here in Decatur."

Beyond demolition, the three other legs of the stool are code enforcement, rehabilitation and catalyst projects and placemaking.

In a long-awaited study session, city staff turned its focus to the latter two, which are expected to be a major piece of the latest wave in revitalization due to the flood of federal American Rescue Plan funds city officials have earmarked for the initiative.

"ARPA funds certainly provide the financial ability for the city to move forward with a lot of these initiatives a lot faster," said city manager Scot Wrighton. "... I don't think revitalization ever stalled, but I think one of the reasons why, historically, it slowed is because they didn't have enough funding for it."

The current state of the city's housing stock is not great.

According to a report from Evanston-based consulting firm Teska Associates, shared with the council on Monday, the city's housing vacancy rates "remain high" at 15% and there is "a high concentration of vacant lots" at 588.

The report also found that nearly half of Decatur renters are heavily rent-burdened, the victims of a "tight" rental market that disincentivizes landlords from making improvements to their properties.

Based on the report and other feedback, city staff offered eight recommendations to the council:

Launch an owner-occupied rehab program targeted at the central core of the city. Homeowners in the targeted areas would be entered into a lottery system for the rehab services. Invest in personal capital by partnering with Land of Lincoln Credit Union to manage a revolving loan for a home improvement fund and contractor's loan fund. The former would be available to landlords typically unable to get a traditional loan for home improvements and the latter would provide capital for small contractors to allow them to participate in the rehabilitation program. Partner with a Department of Housing and Urban Development-approved counseling agency to expand housing counseling utilizing ARPA funds. This would also including credit repair/building services. Launch a small housing repair program in partnership with Northeast Community Fund. Partner with the Decatur Building and Construction Trades and Workforce Investment Solutions to create an abandonment-to-rehab program using ARPA funds. Assess contaminated sites in Decatur. Enter into a redevelopment agreement to repurpose Garfield School, 1077 W. Grand Ave., for mixed-use development. Establish a "Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods" initiative on select corridors to incentivizes catalyst projects and improve placemaking. The city has issued a request for proposal for such an improvement to the Jasper Street corridor, which would entail property repurposing, beautification, infill development and non-motorized transportation options. Proposals are due April 22 with a targeted completion date by 2023.

Wrighton said the city was ready to move on most of those initiatives, with some possibly coming back before the council within the next 45 days.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0