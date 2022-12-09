 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inc Spot to hold Christmas shopping event

  • 0
Roger Walker mural

The Roger Walker mural is located on the wall of the Inc. Spot, located at 239 W. Eldorado St., Decatur.

 Donnette Beckett

DECATUR — The Inc Spot 269 W. Eldorado St., will hold a Christmas shopping event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

Local businesses will have wares for sale.

For information, call 217-706-5074.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Growing bones with stem cells and sound waves? It's possible

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News