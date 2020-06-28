Independence Day features e-edition online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Herald & Review will not publish or deliver a print edition on Saturday in observance of Independence Day.

The newspaper instead will be available only via our e-edition, a digital replica of the printed product, at herald-review.com/eedition/.

All members get access to our e-edition each day.

Having a non-print publication on Saturday gives our delivery staff a day off on the holiday. We will resume publishing the print edition on Sunday.

Coverage of Independence Day events, as well as up-to-the-minute news, sports and other information, will be available at herald-review.com. Learn more about our extensive digital content available on your smartphone, tablet or computer at herald-review.com/​activate​.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0