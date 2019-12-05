Ink for a cause: Oakwood Tattoo's 5th annual event trades toys for tattoos

DECATUR — Rebekah Marshall wanted her first tattoo to mean something.
At Oakwood Tattoo on Thursday afternoon, the 20-year-old from Warrensburg found that sense of meaning in a Grateful Dead skull wearing a Santa hat — and the way she got it. Marshall was among more than a hundred people taking part in the fifth annual "Toys for Tats" event, where people could bring a gift for needy children and leave with one of the shop's 27 pre-designed tattoos.
“It's something for me to look at later on and just think it's cool I went and had that done for my first,” Marshall said.
Toys needed to be new, unwrapped and worth at least $25, with proof provided by a receipt. The business at 139 S. Oakland Ave. kept going from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with plans to donate the toys on Friday to Macon County’s Spirit of Giving toy drive at WAND.
Marshall chose the skull in part because her family enjoys the Grateful Dead. But she also felt the significance of helping a child in need have a special Christmas because of the dollhouse she exchanged for the tattoo.
“This really is a good reminder, you know, we are getting a tattoo out of it, but we're giving to somebody who otherwise wouldn't have a toy for Christmas,” she said. “It helps those parents that are worried about what they'll get their kids for Christmas, then they get this, it's just a load off of their shoulders.”
But a day full of inking a couple hundred customers is no easy task, especially with last year totaling 189 toys, according to Oakwood shop manager Holly Harrison. The 2017 toy drive brought in $10,027, an unexpected number that forced the shop to make some changes.
Since then, the shop has narrowed the number of available fresh annual designs; the goal is to get each person inked in 30 to 45 minutes. Along with the five regular Oakwood Tattoo artists, 20 guest artists from multiple Missouri cities volunteered to help give out tattoos free of charge.
All 27 designs, which could be applied in color or gray, were posted on the shop's back wall. Some of the more popular choices included an elephant holding a flower in its trunk and a playboy bunny. Others included a gnome sporting antlers, a depiction of Olaf the snowman from Disney's "Frozen" and a cartoon ice cream cone.
“We want it to be holiday-related, that way it reminds people to donate a toy every year, because overall that's the purpose of it, ” said Harrison, also expressing how collecting toys each year is a way for Oakwood to give back to the community.
“It's one of our favorite days of the year,” she said. “A lot of people that work here have had a couple of Christmases where we didn't have presents under the tree, and we all feel fortunate enough to have support from our community to where all of our kids get to have great Christmases.
“And if we can give back to the community by giving back to these less-fortunate kids, then that's the least that we can do.”
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten