Ink for a cause: Oakwood Tattoo's 5th annual event trades toys for tattoos

DECATUR — Rebekah Marshall wanted her first tattoo to mean something.

At Oakwood Tattoo on Thursday afternoon, the 20-year-old from Warrensburg found that sense of meaning in a Grateful Dead skull wearing a Santa hat — and the way she got it. Marshall was among more than a hundred people taking part in the fifth annual "Toys for Tats" event, where people could bring a gift for needy children and leave with one of the shop's 27 pre-designed tattoos.

“It's something for me to look at later on and just think it's cool I went and had that done for my first,” Marshall said.

Toys needed to be new, unwrapped and worth at least $25, with proof provided by a receipt. The business at 139 S. Oakland Ave. kept going from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with plans to donate the toys on Friday to Macon County’s Spirit of Giving toy drive at WAND.

Marshall chose the skull in part because her family enjoys the Grateful Dead. But she also felt the significance of helping a child in need have a special Christmas because of the dollhouse she exchanged for the tattoo.