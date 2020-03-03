LINCOLN — Only scorched concrete and a discolored guardrail give motorists an idea of where a small plane crashed onto Interstate 55 earlier Tuesday, leaving three people dead.

Authorities are trying to determine what caused the crash. The accident snarled traffic for hours on the west side of Lincoln.

All lanes had reopened by mid afternoon. The crash site is where I-55 crosses state routes 10-121, known locally as Woodlawn Road, and just south of where Interstate 155 merges onto I-55.

The victims' names will not be released until their families have been notified.

A Bloomington flight center confirmed it is working with the Federal Aviation Administration on the investigation, but would not say how the center is connected to the crash.

The four-seat, single-engine Cessna 172 was destroyed on impact when it crashed into the southbound lanes of the interchange of I-55 and state routes 10-121. Authorities have not said where the flight originated or was headed; the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are in charge of the investigation.

Chris Buse, chief of the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District, said there was “heavy fire and smoke” from throughout the wreckage when firefighters arrived. It took 10 to 15 minutes to put out the fire, and firefighters then turned to a support role for police and to recover the victims.

“With us covering such a large section of Interstate 55 throughout the county, we deal with a lot of motor vehicle accidents,” Buse said. “Airplanes are a rarer incident.”

He said firefighters put out the fire first, but remained cognizant they were dealing with jet fuel, which is more flammable.

“What I can tell you is that we’re working with the authorities and we’re in communication with the FAA and assisting them as we’re needed,” said Danielle Hubrich, human resources specialist at Synergy Flight Center, 2823 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

Hubrich could not confirm whether the airplane originated from the company’s flight center or the recently acquired hangar space formerly owned by Image Air at the Central Illinois Regional Airport. CIRA spokeswoman Fran Strebing directed all inquiries involving Synergy to Hubrich.

“As I said, we’re still working on this trying to determine what is going on and as that information comes out we’ll be able to release that. We’ve been working on it as anyone in the aviation industry would look into it and investigating it,” said Hubrich. “But we don’t any definite answers about what is going on at this point.”

The interchange, on the city's western outskirts, is flanked on the west by cornfields and timber, and on the east by several restaurants and hotels. Witnesses at those businesses reported hearing a "boom" and then seeing black smoke.

A Dunkin Donuts is near the crash site at 3089 Woodlawn Road, the local name for state routes 10-121. "The only thing we saw was a bunch of black smoke," said store manager Wendy Coit-Remington. "We saw something on fire. My daughter called 911. ... We saw the flames. You could see the flames. We thought it was a car, but then we heard later it was a plane."

Police rerouted traffic from I-55 onto Woodlawn, then through Lincoln onto old Route 66 and back onto I-55 south of Lincoln. "I don't think I've ever seen so many semis go down this road (Woodlawn) before," she said.

Allyson Altsheu, the branch manager of World Finance Loan & Tax Service, 3095 Woodlawn Road, was driving west on Woodlawn when she saw 15 police cars, four fire trucks and two ambulances.

"I saw all the smoke. The smoking was just pouring out," she said.

Photos: Firefighters respond to airplane crash on I-55 near Lincoln

Reported by Sierra Henry, Maria Nagle, David Proeber, Lenore Sobota and Paul Swiech.

