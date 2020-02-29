Introducing the Herald & Review's '20 Under 40' honors. Here's how to nominate. 🥇

After the nomination period is concluded, representatives from the Herald & Review and The Community Foundation of Macon County will review entrees and choose who we believe are the top "20 Under 40" in the area. We will announce those special people in late May in the pages of the Herald & Review and at herald-review.com. In addition, we will be inviting the select 20 to join us for a special get-together in their honor to celebrate with their fellow honorees, family, friends and co-workers.

Unfortunately, as people, we don’t usually take enough time in our day to recognize those who have made a positive impact on us. The Herald & Review’s "20 Under 40" presented by The Community Foundation of Macon County allows us to pause and recognize the young professionals making positive impacts on our community daily. Please take a moment and think about those individuals around you and tell us about the good they are doing. It may just be the motivation they need to keep being a positive impact in our community.

Here at the Herald & Review, we use the hashtag #TogetherDecatur on social media to point out positives in our community — and we know so many positives exist and need to be shared. We look forward to when we can post about "20 Under 40" examples of #TogetherDecatur in late May.