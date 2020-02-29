Introducing the Herald & Review's '20 Under 40' honors. Here's how to nominate. 🥇

You know the person.
The one constantly going over and above. It can be in the workplace, on the ballfield, in a place of worship or, in the case of the people we're talking about, probably all of those.
After a year hiatus, we here at the Herald & Review are excited to announce the return of the "20 Under 40" program.
This year’s program will be presented by The Community Foundation of Macon County.
We are looking for individuals who make this area great. We're counting on your help to find these individuals, as I am sure you will agree many of them do not search out the spotlight. This is our opportunity as a community to thank them publicly for making the Decatur area special.
The nomination period is March 1-31. Visit herald-review.com/20under40 and fill out the nomination form or email victoria.weinberg@lee.net. When emailing a nomination, please include "20 Under 40" in the subject line. Include the nominee’s name, contact information, place of employment, awards and achievements, as well as why you believe this person deserves to be recognized as a leading individual under the age of 40 in our community. The nominee must be 39 or younger as of July 1, 2020, to be eligible.
After the nomination period is concluded, representatives from the Herald & Review and The Community Foundation of Macon County will review entrees and choose who we believe are the top "20 Under 40" in the area. We will announce those special people in late May in the pages of the Herald & Review and at herald-review.com. In addition, we will be inviting the select 20 to join us for a special get-together in their honor to celebrate with their fellow honorees, family, friends and co-workers.
Unfortunately, as people, we don’t usually take enough time in our day to recognize those who have made a positive impact on us. The Herald & Review’s "20 Under 40" presented by The Community Foundation of Macon County allows us to pause and recognize the young professionals making positive impacts on our community daily. Please take a moment and think about those individuals around you and tell us about the good they are doing. It may just be the motivation they need to keep being a positive impact in our community.
Here at the Herald & Review, we use the hashtag #TogetherDecatur on social media to point out positives in our community — and we know so many positives exist and need to be shared. We look forward to when we can post about "20 Under 40" examples of #TogetherDecatur in late May.
Thank you for nominating at herald-review.com/20under40. Without your help, we may miss an opportunity to celebrate someone’s great contribution to our community.
Thanks for reading.
Alexander Gould is vice president of sales and general manager of the Herald & Review and herald-review.com.