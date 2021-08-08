 Skip to main content
Iroquois County man dead after Peoria County motorcycle crash

PEORIA HEIGHTS — A 22-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a head-on collision with a sedan early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:05 a.m. Saturday, the Peoria Heights Police Department, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police District 8, AMT and Peoria Heights Fire Department were dispatched to Illinois Route 29 and East Riverview Lane for a motorcycle-vs.-sedan head-on collision, according to a news release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Upon EMS arrival, 22-year-old Ian A. Nemeth Jr., of Loda, was located in the roadway of Route 29 south of the vehicles. He was unresponsive, not breathing and with no pulse, the news release stated.

Emergency life-saving measures were initiated, and Nemeth was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in grave condition. Despite aggressive resuscitative efforts, he was pronounced deceased at OSF at 3:42 a.m., the coroner said.

Initial investigation determined that Nemeth was the operator of the motorcycle, and the sole occupant. His cause of death is due to severe, multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to the coroner. Toxicology is pending per state statute. It is unknown at this time whether Nemeth was wearing a helmet, the news release stated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

