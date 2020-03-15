You are the owner of this article.
Is your business affected by the Illinois dine-in restrictions? The Herald & Review is making a delivery guide
Is your business affected by the Illinois dine-in restrictions? The Herald & Review is making a delivery guide

Central Illinois Restaurant Guide

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Sunday that the state was ordering bars and restaurants to close to the public by the end of Monday, March 16, until March 30 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, delivery, curbside and drive-thru services are still allowed under the rules.  

To help business owners get the word out about what services they will continue to offer, the Herald & Review is creating a free restaurant guide to delivery, drive-thru and curbside pickup services.

Business owners or managers can fill out the form below to let us know about their hours and offerings, and we will share that information on our website. 

CLICK HERE TO GO TO THE FORM 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

