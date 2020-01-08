'It just takes people who care': Decatur neighborhood groups work to strengthen community

DECATUR — Who are the people in your neighborhood?
"Sesame Street" has been asking that question of children for decades. But in today's changing times, when many jobs require irregular hours and you can do almost anything through a smartphone app without talking to a soul, plenty of adults may have trouble answering, too.
That's something Decatur's Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations (CONO) works to address. CONO oversees neighborhood groups throughout Decatur, supporting and leading them in the mission of promoting strong, positive neighborhood relationships.
“We are the umbrella for all the neighborhood groups here in town,” said Brad Berry, CONO's vice president. “We help coordinate events and programs within the neighborhoods.”
Activities include neighborhood cleanup events, children’s programs and meetings.
“The younger they start being involved in the neighborhood and community, hopefully it’s going to translate into doing something good,” Berry said. “It gives them something to do, other than the alternative.”
There are about a dozen neighborhoods working under CONO. “It kind of fluctuates,” Berry said.
Neighborhood representatives are invited to CONO meetings at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Decatur Public Library.
Each volunteer tends to bring his or her own talent or gift to the neighborhood. Berry, for example, can be seen picking up garbage every time he sees it. “I can’t stand to see litter,” he said.
CONO is a 501(c)3 organization relying on donations and grants to fund their projects and activities. CONO is a Dove, Inc. organization established in 1991 and has partnered with other agencies, organizations and volunteer groups, such as Beautify Decatur Coalition, Decatur Police and Fire Department as well as businesses. It has also received funding from the city of Decatur.
CONO President Sue Lawson said a few areas of Decatur do not have an organization. “And we have ones that have had organizations, but don’t meet very often,” she said. “But we have the neighborhoods that really need dire help on a monthly basis.”
Lawson encourages neighbors to watch out for one another and report to each other good as well as bad activity. “I want people equipped, not to be afraid, and take back their neighborhoods,” she said. “It should be a social thing to get to know (neighbors), but you don’t have to be in all of their business.”
From the Inside Out is a CONO program in which volunteers assist homeowners in renovating and redecorating just one room. “We do a remake of their floors, their walls, decorating,” Lawson said. “We want the family in the house to be a part of it.”
With a small budget, the volunteers have encouraged homeowners to tackle another room on their own.
CONO leaders also are working with an organization called Room at the Inn, which in the past has provided a place for homeless women and children to stay during extreme cold weather. It had previously been located in a home on Leafland Avenue.
"Decatur needs more shelter for women and families," said Joyce Keller, Northeast Community Fund volunteer. "We are trying to find a place to provide that for people in Decatur."
Children are also crucial in CONO's mission. Volunteers work to encourage area youth to develop life skills, including cooking, landscaping, home repair and even art.
“We don’t want to just give kids a handout,” Lawson said. “We want them to, in a way, earn it.”
After the children have volunteered with a CONO project, the adult volunteers reward them with a treat, such as ice cream, a visit to a water park or horseback riding.
Seventeen-year-old AJ Ballard often encourages other children to attend CONO activities and projects. “I’ve been going since I was 6,” he said.
He lives near the central area of Decatur in GM Square neighborhood. “It’s different than what it used to be,” AJ said. “All they do is gang-bang and stuff now.”
He began attending the activities because he saw the fun his sisters were having, and now tries to be a good influence on his younger family members. “I bring them with me (to CONO activities),” he said.
Neighborhood leaders hope for more participation in various activities. Whether it’s picking up trash, planting flowers, or updating the exterior of a home, the neighborhood organizations would be appreciative of the help, Lawson said.
“We also want people that would suggest a house that needs something done,” she said. “We do need monetary help or very good quality furniture or items we could reuse in another home.”
According to Lawson, one house at a time is all it takes to make a difference. “But it grows,” she said. “It just takes people who care.”
