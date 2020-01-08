'It just takes people who care': Decatur neighborhood groups work to strengthen community

Neighborhood representatives are invited to CONO meetings at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Decatur Public Library.

Each volunteer tends to bring his or her own talent or gift to the neighborhood. Berry, for example, can be seen picking up garbage every time he sees it. “I can’t stand to see litter,” he said.

CONO is a 501(c)3 organization relying on donations and grants to fund their projects and activities. CONO is a Dove, Inc. organization established in 1991 and has partnered with other agencies, organizations and volunteer groups, such as Beautify Decatur Coalition, Decatur Police and Fire Department as well as businesses. It has also received funding from the city of Decatur.

CONO President Sue Lawson said a few areas of Decatur do not have an organization. “And we have ones that have had organizations, but don’t meet very often,” she said. “But we have the neighborhoods that really need dire help on a monthly basis.”