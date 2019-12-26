'It's a gift': Warm weather allows Central Illinoisans outside for family time, activities

Despite the warmer weather, visitors at Fairview Park still found some wonder in what some might call ordinary — a small patch of snow. Amy Garrison's daughters Addison, 7, and Isabelle, 5, were intrigued to discover it while on a family walk with grandparents Jim and Debbie Beckett and Stephen Garrison, Amy's husband.

“There was one little patch of snow they were just exploring because they're not used to seeing the snow," Amy Garrison said. "That little patch right there was exciting to them. I got a picture of them touching the snow."

"We've been in the house for a couple days doing the Christmas stuff so we just got out to burn a little energy off," Jim Beckett said. "It's just a nice day.”

While many outdoors Thursday were looking to enjoy time with family, 44-year-old Nicole Saunches appreciated taking a few moments for herself. She sat near the Fairview Park pond, the gentle sound of fountains creating an atmosphere to better reflect on what she would like to change as the new year approaches.

"I'm just out creating my goals for 2020 and thought it would be nice doing that in nature," Saunches said. "It's very peaceful, hearing the water, the sunshine and breeze on my face. Whenever i need to sort-of level-set, I feel like being in nature really helps that."