'It's a gift': Warm weather allows Central Illinoisans outside for family time, activities

DECATUR — A belated Christmas gift came to Central Illinois on Thursday, as temperatures in the mid-60s allowed people to spend time with family and do outdoor activities.
"Just enjoy it when you can," said Brenda Moore, 65, "because winter will be here soon." She was eating lunch under a pavilion at Rock Springs Conservation Area and soaking in the outdoor time with her daughter, Jennifer Walker, 41, and three grandchildren.
Temperatures peaked at the mid-60s and a light breeze didn't stop the boys, Alex, 10, Ryan, 7, and Dylan, 4, from shedding their coats before burning some energy on the nearby Rock Springs playground.
“We're just taking advantage of a beautiful day to be outside with the grands. It's a gift," said Moore. "Obviously watching the weather, we knew it was coming so we planned accordingly. I've already had a run this morning and we're going to go on a hike."
Decatur had recorded a high temperature of 62 degrees on Thursday afternoon, a few degrees shy of the 1942 record high of 65 degrees, according to Llyle Barker, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
The city tied its record high of 63 degrees on Christmas Day. But temperatures are expected to be much cooler this weekend, Barker said.
A storm system will move into the region Saturday night and continue Sunday, dropping rain that may change over to snow before it’s finished, Barker said. No significant accumulation is expected.
The cold front progressing across the state will drop temperatures 15-20 degrees with patchy, sometimes dense, fog to follow the precipitation east of the Illinois River.
But on Thursday, people across Decatur were seizing the chance to make the most of the warm weather while it lasted.
Patrick Tharp spent the afternoon at the Rock Springs Fishing Pond located down the bike trail. The 26-year-old planned the outing a couple days earlier, seeing warm weather was approaching.
"It's nice. If we're going to have it, might as well enjoy it," said Tharp.
George Wheeler and his wife Brenda, both 61, were visiting the conservation area for the first time Thursday, taking advantage of what could be the final time of the year to be outdoors. The Wheelers live in Springfield and were visiting family in Decatur for the holidays.
Deciding to check out Rock Springs was a last-minute decision before heading home, the couple said.
"We're looking for wildlife, she's got her camera to take pictures of deer and hawks, whatever we see," said George Wheeler. “It's the last time we're going to get out this year. We hadn't been here before so we'll see something new that we haven't been to."
Despite the warmer weather, visitors at Fairview Park still found some wonder in what some might call ordinary — a small patch of snow. Amy Garrison's daughters Addison, 7, and Isabelle, 5, were intrigued to discover it while on a family walk with grandparents Jim and Debbie Beckett and Stephen Garrison, Amy's husband.
“There was one little patch of snow they were just exploring because they're not used to seeing the snow," Amy Garrison said. "That little patch right there was exciting to them. I got a picture of them touching the snow."
"We've been in the house for a couple days doing the Christmas stuff so we just got out to burn a little energy off," Jim Beckett said. "It's just a nice day.”
While many outdoors Thursday were looking to enjoy time with family, 44-year-old Nicole Saunches appreciated taking a few moments for herself. She sat near the Fairview Park pond, the gentle sound of fountains creating an atmosphere to better reflect on what she would like to change as the new year approaches.
"I'm just out creating my goals for 2020 and thought it would be nice doing that in nature," Saunches said. "It's very peaceful, hearing the water, the sunshine and breeze on my face. Whenever i need to sort-of level-set, I feel like being in nature really helps that."
Among her goals were growth in her rel-estate and online businesses stationed in St. Petersburg, Florida, as well as spending more time with friends and family and "living life to its fullest." Saunches has lived in eight states, but her roots are in Decatur and she was visiting friends and family for the holidays.
“I just wanted to look back on 2019 and what went well and maybe the challenges I faced and how I can, you know, not go down that same road in 2020," she said. "I'm looking forward to a prosperous year.”
Kelsey Watznauer contributed to this story.
