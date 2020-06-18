'It's just disgusting': Decatur 9/11 Memorial site vandalized

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Vandals damaged three benches at the lakeside memorial to 9/11. Surveillance cameras are posted near the site and may provide evidence about who did it.

“It's just disgusting,” said Eric Mueller, whose company, the Geo. A. Mueller Beer Co., spearheaded the efforts to bring an I-beam from the World Trade Center to Decatur for the memorial. “I take care of the memorial. I go every week and I blow it off and spray weeds and plant stuff. I get there today and something's missing. One of the park benches is gone and two more are loose off their anchoring bolts.”

The damage happened overnight Wednesday.

The missing bench was discovered in Lake Decatur a few feet from the memorial and a maintenance crew from the Decatur Park District retrieved it. Crews were dispatched on Thursday to repair the damage. The memorial itself was not harmed.

The park district oversees the land around the lake while the city is in charge of the water, and the two bodies have to work together for the lakefront development and maintenance.