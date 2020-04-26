'It's not just a room number for us': Fair Havens workers discuss their jobs during COVID-19 outbreak

“I have to explain to them that I’m working with people that a lot of them cannot help themselves,” Taylor said. “I went to school to be a nurse for that reason, to try to make some kind of difference, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Motivated by the same sense of duty, Cooper has had to stay distant from her 1-year-old daughter, who is staying with her mother. “We wouldn’t sign up for the Army and then when it’s time to deploy (say) ‘oh, we’re not going, we’re not doing this,’” said Cooper, who also has a 13-year-old son.

Her daughter doesn’t understand that the distance Cooper must keep is the price of her child’s safety.

“I haven’t kissed her in I don’t know how long,” Cooper said. “Small things like that burn you because she doesn’t get it at all. She wants to hug, she wants to cuddle, she doesn’t want to stay back one foot, let alone six.”

The sacrifices make it all the more disheartening to scroll through social media and see comments bashing the workers, accusing them of killing their residents through negligence. All agreed they wouldn't feel comfortable going out in public while wearing their Fair Havens T-shirts, afraid of the negative reactions some have experienced in person as well.