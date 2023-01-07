James Millikin Homestead showcases Nativities from around the world

DECATUR — Traditionally, the figure of Baby Jesus is not added to a Nativity until Christmas Eve, and the Three Kings — or Wise Men, or Magi, depending on your religious background — are added on Epiphany, Jan. 6.

The James Millikin Homestead held its annual display of "Nativities Around the World" on Saturday, as close as possible to Epiphany, sometimes called Three Kings Day or, in the Orthodox and Amish faiths, the day Christmas is celebrated in honor of the wise men's visit to the Christ child, when they presented their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.

“We've done it now three years,” said Homestead board member Brigitta Kapp. “One year before COVID, last January and now. The Nativities are all from Decatur people, but Decatur people travel far and furiously, so we have Nativities from South America, Central America, from Europe, we have some from the Holy Land, and North America all the way up to Alaskan Nativities.”

Besides the beauty of the items themselves, Kapp said, the event extends the celebration of Christmas.

“I think, without exaggeration, we have more than 100,” she said.

The Nativities range from tiny scenes that fit in the palm of your hand, she said, to the largest one, which took up a whole tabletop and was lent by Mark Doyle, whose tag on the table reads: “Fontanini nativity. I started this set for my parents 30 years ago. I got a little carried away!”

That Nativity is in the room used once for servants, when the museum was a private home, said Donna Williams, another member of the board. Now it's the museum's history room.

Homestead board member Karla Miller lent four of her sets. Her parents always displayed one, she said, and when they were elderly and setting up their usual Nativity became difficult for them, she found a small picture of the Holy Family for them, which is part of the display at the Homestead.

“The Nativity was always something very prominent and very important under our tree,” Miller said. “Every year, my parents would have the Nativity scene, and after college, when I was on my own and had my own tree, it just felt natural to have my own Nativity scene. It's representative of what this season really is, and it keeps me grounded to know it's not about presents, it's not about the commercial aspect. It's about the true meaning of Christmas, and it's a gentle reminder.”'

Michelle Byford, her two children Kyli, 2, and 10-year-old Kollin, and her mother Nancy Anderson, came to see the display together. The family recently moved to Decatur.

“(We're here) to see and observe the history and the beauty and definitely the art,” Byford said. “Obviously, the Nativities and the creativity around the world is beautiful.”

Guests will have another chance to see the Nativities display from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. in Decatur. Admission is $5 per person and free for children younger than 10.

