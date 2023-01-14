 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

January events planned at Rock Springs Conservation Area

  • 0

DECATUR — Rock Springs Conservation Area will be hosting two kid-friendly events this month.

Winter Raccoon Candy Cane Hunt will be held from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. Learn some fun raccoon facts with naturalist, then go on a hike to find some of the goodies the Winter Raccoon has hidden throughout the forest. This is a free event. 

Jan. 29 – Winter Nature Journaling will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Participants will learn journaling techniques and how to document their findings, then head outside to put those skills to work. A small journal and pencil will be supplied. The cost is $10.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 217-423-7708.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: Handling of presidential documents leaves room for error

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News