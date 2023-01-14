January events planned at Rock Springs Conservation Area

DECATUR — Rock Springs Conservation Area will be hosting two kid-friendly events this month.

Winter Raccoon Candy Cane Hunt will be held from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. Learn some fun raccoon facts with naturalist, then go on a hike to find some of the goodies the Winter Raccoon has hidden throughout the forest. This is a free event.

Jan. 29 – Winter Nature Journaling will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Participants will learn journaling techniques and how to document their findings, then head outside to put those skills to work. A small journal and pencil will be supplied. The cost is $10.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 217-423-7708.