Beautiful 1 1/2 story home located on a 2.81 acre wooded lot. This home has many great features including tall 17' ceiling in the living room with views of the backyard from the floor to ceiling windows and a wood burning fireplace. 1st floor master suite with a full bath that includes a whirlpool tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Fully equipped kitchen with all stainless steel appliance plus space for a table. On the main floor you will also find a formal dining room and laundry room with a utility sink. Upstairs loft overlooking the living room along with 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The walkout basement boasts a spacious family room with wood burning fireplace, wet bar, additional full bathroom plus storage space. Outside you will find gorgeous views of the wooded lot from the large deck or stamped concrete patio. Enjoy the privacy of the above ground pool featuring an attached gazebo perfect for relaxing. 3-Car attached garage plus a 16x28 storage shed. Updates include newer vinyl plank flooring, HVAC in 2018, Dishwasher 2017, Well Pump 2020, water softener 2021, deck & gazebo repair and staining in 2023 and whole interior of the house painted in 2023.

