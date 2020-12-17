JCPenney store at Cross County Mall in Mattoon scheduled to close in March

"We receive sales reporting as the landlord, and the Mattoon JCPenney, like almost all of our tenants since Rural King joined the mall, has experienced positive year-over-year sales growth," said Blake Pierce, real estate director for Rural King Realty. "Their corporate contacts have acknowledged we have a very accommodating lease, so it appears something besides performance is motivating this decision."

Tricia Murdock, general manager of the Mattoon JCPenney, said the company told her and her staff at the Mattoon store about its closure plans last week. The staff numbers approximately 32 associates normally and up to 45 during the holidays, and includes several employees with more than a decade of service there.

"We are trying to keep our heads held high. We know we are a great store here," Mudock said, adding that the Mattoon location has been profitable.

Murdock said she still hopes that the Mattoon store will be removed from the closure list, as has happened with a few JCPenney locations. She said she has been encouraged in recent weeks to see local shoppers turn in customer comment cards requesting that the Mattoon location remain open.