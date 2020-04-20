Jennifer Poncin, teacher: Family adjusts to internet demands, changed schedules

Shopping for a family of six, with quantities limited on key items — if you can find them — sometimes requires trips to more than one store.

“The change in routine has been really, really difficult,” Poncin says. “I’m used to having a lot of things on my calendar,” from working multiple jobs to taking children to music lessons and doctor appointments."

But, she adds, “One huge positive is … our family is kind of close again."

Poncin also worked at Normal Theater, a job she lost when the theater shut down because of the pandemic.

“I’m very fortunate because Unit 5 is taking care of me because I’m a long-term substitute teacher,” she says. “If I was just doing a day here and a day there … I wouldn’t have a job right now.”

The uncertainty of the situation — and how long it will last — is among the challenges the Poncin family faces with the rest of us.