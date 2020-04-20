Jennifer Poncin, teacher: Family adjusts to internet demands, changed schedules

About this story: The Pantagraph is following several area residents as they face changed lives during the coronavirus pandemic. See others here.
NORMAL — Having four children at home, learning online, while she and her husband work from home has been a challenge at times for Jennifer Poncin and her family.
“We try to stagger our work," says Poncin, a substitute teacher with the McLean County Unit 5 school district. "I get up early and post my assignments at 6 a.m.”
The children at home are a seventh-grader at Parkside Junior High who had to celebrate his birthday around a kitchen table; a freshman and a sophomore at Normal Community West High School; and a senior at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville whose May commencement has been canceled. A fifth child lives in Carbondale.
Shopping for a family of six, with quantities limited on key items — if you can find them — sometimes requires trips to more than one store.
“The change in routine has been really, really difficult,” Poncin says. “I’m used to having a lot of things on my calendar,” from working multiple jobs to taking children to music lessons and doctor appointments."
But, she adds, “One huge positive is … our family is kind of close again."
Poncin also worked at Normal Theater, a job she lost when the theater shut down because of the pandemic.
“I’m very fortunate because Unit 5 is taking care of me because I’m a long-term substitute teacher,” she says. “If I was just doing a day here and a day there … I wouldn’t have a job right now.”
The uncertainty of the situation — and how long it will last — is among the challenges the Poncin family faces with the rest of us.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen with this pandemic. You have to plan for it but you don’t know what you’re planning for,” Poncin says. “My hope is after this whole pandemic is over, we learn something from it.”
Among the lessons Poncin hopes are learned are “the value of accessible health care for everyone and how important it is for the government to step in and handle a pandemic well.”
And what will her family do when the pandemic is over? “We’re probably going to take a family vacation. … I don’t even care where.”
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.