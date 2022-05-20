Johns Hill neighborhood gets some TLC from local business volunteers

DECATUR — Over 100 volunteers gathered Friday for Community Impact Day, a partnership between the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce and Decatur Block by Block to help advance the Johns Hill Neighborhood Revitalization project.

“This community impact day gives me chills,” said Ellen Hearn, executive director of Decatur Block by Block.

The volunteer from numerous Decatur businesses focused on landscaping projects, like cleaning out yards, cutting down trees and brush, pulling weeds, and more on 13 different properties in the neighborhood.

Most projects were conducted on homes along East Clay Street. Properties were chosen from a pool of applications from residents in the Johns Hill neighborhood.

Hearn said she can already see a difference in the neighborhood after previous volunteer efforts and city-funded projects.

“It's amazing how when you upgrade the landscape and then you drive by a couple of days later, you see people who are now putting out plants and decorating their patios,” Hearn said. “It does become a renaissance.”

Chamber President Mirinda Rothrock said she was glad to see business leaders involved in the volunteer projects.

“These are our businesses that want to impact the community,” Rothrock said. “They want to do something. They want to be physically involved.”

All the projects completed on Community Impact Day were funded through a grant provided by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, Hearn said.

The foundation has previously committed over $8 million to revitalization projects and infrastructure improvements in the Johns Hill neighborhood.

Volunteers from various local businesses said they appreciated the chance to give back to their community.

Ian Bain, a supervisor at MCK CPAs & Advisors, said he’s already hoping to get involved in the next impact day.

“It's just nice to be able to do something like this and to help other people,” Bain said.

Martin Mooney, a factory manager at Caterpillar, said this is the biggest event Caterpillar employees have participated in since the start of the pandemic.

Caterpillar employees made up over 60 of the day’s volunteers.

“The last couple of years we haven't been able to get out and do things like this in the community. This is one of the first things that we've been able to step out and do,” said Eric Smith, also a a factory manager at Caterpillar.

In fact, so many employees were interested in volunteering, Smith said, they had to turn some away.

“Everyone was eager to get help,” Mooney said.

Hearn and Rothrock have big hopes for more community revitalization projects. There are still around 30 more properties Decatur Block by Block wants to focus on, Hearn said.

Rothrock said they’re already working on planning another Community Impact Day for the fall. She hopes the work done this week encourages other people to get involved.

“When you start having pride in your place, where you live, where you congregate near this park, I think that it just starts a cascading effect,” she said. “And we hope that it will branch through the neighborhoods.”

