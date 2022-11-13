Joyful noise rings in money for Decatur Salvation Army

DECATUR — Now that August has arrived and is 10 days old, Michael Scherer was all ready to hit the stage and make music for a good cause.

The professional Decatur musician, along with fellow musician and business partner Zach Garrett, were among the performers Sunday at “A Salvation Army Christmas” concert hosted at Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Scherer, a pianist, has been a regular at the event, now in its seventh year, but had been left off the program this year because he didn’t expect to be there.

“My wife was having a baby and I had a three-week window where the doctors didn’t know what was going to go down,” said Scherer, 37.

“But today we’ve got a 10-day-old baby girl, August, and that’s why I said, ‘OK, we can go ahead and make this concert happen.’”

Scherer planned to serve up some “smooth jazz” along with debuting songs from a hymn album he’s been working on with Garrett for the last 10 years.

“He is going to be singing and I’ll be singing and playing,” said Scherer. “This album has been a long time coming and so we’re excited about letting people get a sneak peek of what’s to come today.”

Scherer said helping out the Salvation Army with a free concert hits all of the right notes for him and his business partner. “Because the Salvation Army is constantly doing good for the community and there is always such a need here in town for all they do,” he added.

“We love being able to use our talents and gifts as a way to help them.”

They were far from alone. Sunday’s concert lineup also featured the Salvation Army Youth Band and performers Chris Gregg and Julie McClarey-Smith, the undefeated National Ragtime Piano Playing Award winner who helped launch the Christmas concert seven years ago.

Kyle Karsten, development director for the Decatur Salvation Army, said the concert has since turned into a major festive season fundraiser. Audience members get to listen for free but typically feel the spirit move them to be generous with a free-will offering which has totaled anywhere from $8,000 to $10,000 in previous years.

One added Christmas gift this year were anonymous benefactors who pledged to match whatever is donated up to a cool $75,000.

Lt. Kenesa Debela, commanding officer with the Decatur Macon County Salvation Army, said the youth band playing Sunday was among many programs for kids his organization supports and nurtures. Others deal with everything from teaching young people how to be good citizens to conflict resolution, and they’re all free at the point of delivery.

“So any kid off the street can come in and learn how to play music, for example,” he said. “This event today helps support all that.”

For some in the audience, the concert has become part of the kickoff heralding the start of the festive season. “The Salvation Army concert and Vespers at Millikin University are my two go-to Christmas events now,” said Leta Irons, part of the congregation at Tabernacle who has never missed a concert since they started.

“And I just love listening to Julie McClarey and it’s also nice this year the concert is dedicated to Marilyn Dechert.”

Dechert was one of the people who helped found the concert series and her family has earned a reputation for generosity toward the Decatur community. She died July 7 at the age of 89.