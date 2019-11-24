Judy Mason food baskets: Filling a need, and filled with love

The whole thing was started by Decatur couple Terry Mason and his late wife, Judy, who got the idea rolling through their church and began with seven laundry baskets filled with food. Looking around at the ranks of boxes and laughing volunteers filling them (many are family groups who make this the start of their holiday season), Terry Mason grows a little wistful.

“It is sad that we need to do this,” he said. “But we do need to do it; the need is out there.”

Julia Livingston, the event organizer, said it costs $100,000 in hectic fundraising to fill the boxes and said they have to limit them to stay within an already vast budget. Asked if there was a need for, say, 2,000 more boxes, she said, “Yes, probably,” and Mason nodded: “I would agree with that wholeheartedly,” he added.

As it is, each box is carefully packed with love — and a hand-decorated card.

Volunteer Carla Sloan, who has been taking part for 20 years, said a card is slipped inside that was hand-drawn by grade school children.

“It was Julia’s idea,” she said. “It gives each box a personal touch and, hopefully, the teachers told the children why they were making the cards.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

