Judy Mason food baskets: Filling a need, and filled with love

FORSYTH — Grade school teacher Chrissy Patterson was busy teaching her own children a seasonal lesson Sunday afternoon: It is far better to give than to receive.
She could not have picked a more appropriate classroom as daughters Charlotte, 8, and Avery, 6, helped Mom fill boxes with food during the 25th Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project.
“I want to show them that it’s good to help other people,” said Patterson, who lives in Mount Zion and teaches in Atwood. “Not everyone has food or can just go to the store and buy food for Thanksgiving dinner. And I know a lot of kids don’t have much food at home; their only meal is usually at school.”
So Mom and the girls got busy, filling box after box with 18 food items including pasta, canned goods, dried scalloped potatoes and on and on, with a five-pound pre-cooked ham to be added before distribution today. All around them, the bustling scene was like Santa’s workshop on an industrial scale. The basket project had taken over the cavernous Hickory Point Mall space left behind by the departed Sears, and it was busier than Sears' wildest retail dreams: an estimated 1,000 volunteers filling 4,000 boxes.
Some 60 organizations scattered throughout Decatur and Macon County, ranging from churches to food pantries, know who the needy are in their communities and will handle the final distribution.
The whole thing was started by Decatur couple Terry Mason and his late wife, Judy, who got the idea rolling through their church and began with seven laundry baskets filled with food. Looking around at the ranks of boxes and laughing volunteers filling them (many are family groups who make this the start of their holiday season), Terry Mason grows a little wistful.
You have free articles remaining.
“It is sad that we need to do this,” he said. “But we do need to do it; the need is out there.”
Julia Livingston, the event organizer, said it costs $100,000 in hectic fundraising to fill the boxes and said they have to limit them to stay within an already vast budget. Asked if there was a need for, say, 2,000 more boxes, she said, “Yes, probably,” and Mason nodded: “I would agree with that wholeheartedly,” he added.
As it is, each box is carefully packed with love — and a hand-decorated card.
Volunteer Carla Sloan, who has been taking part for 20 years, said a card is slipped inside that was hand-drawn by grade school children.
“It was Julia’s idea,” she said. “It gives each box a personal touch and, hopefully, the teachers told the children why they were making the cards.”
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid