Julia Roundtree Livingston: 'New normal' as family adjusts to life in pandemic

They also enjoy fresh air while playing games of soccer. "It is important to stay active and its a nice break from work," Livingston said. Her daughter, Joella, combines her creative side with her love for sports by making soccer video training lessons for herself.

"I don't think we've veered too much from our day-to-day but there are changes elsewhere," Livingston said, adding that the orders to stay home can sometimes interfere with the nature of Macon County CASA's work. CASA employees work with the community's abused and neglected children and serve as an extra set of eyes and ears for the juvenile advocacy judge to ensure that the child is in a safe foster home where they can thrive and to make recommendations as to the child’s best possible future.

"Normally, our job is to see children face-to-face at least twice a month. We've had to make adjustments, but I'm grateful we are still able to pay our employees," she said.

The employees are now communicating with families often over phone call, text, video chats and other means. Families who do not have access to specific technologies may still receive visits but from a distance, Livingston said.

"We will either be across the street or somewhere so that we can see the child through the glass door and talk with them," she said.

