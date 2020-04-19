Julia Roundtree Livingston: 'New normal' as family adjusts to life in pandemic

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic.
Julia Roundtree Livingston starts her day off with a 5 a.m. workout.
But these days, instead of bringing her three children to school later in the morning, they set up shop at their home in Forsyth to begin e-learning for the day. Her daughter is 13, and the boys are 9 and 7.
Livingston, executive director of Macon County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates, said her family is trying to operate under their "new normal" while Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order is in effect through April 30.
"My oldest daughter is a big help and she will help the younger boys," Livingston said. "But after that first week, my husband and I looked at each other 'after work' at 5 and we were both like 'I am so exhausted.'"
The family enjoys time on the weekends in- and outside while practicing social distancing from others. "We are really into board games," Livingston said. "My husband will research and research and eventually purchase games and everyone is excited to try it."
They also enjoy fresh air while playing games of soccer. "It is important to stay active and its a nice break from work," Livingston said. Her daughter, Joella, combines her creative side with her love for sports by making soccer video training lessons for herself.
"I don't think we've veered too much from our day-to-day but there are changes elsewhere," Livingston said, adding that the orders to stay home can sometimes interfere with the nature of Macon County CASA's work. CASA employees work with the community's abused and neglected children and serve as an extra set of eyes and ears for the juvenile advocacy judge to ensure that the child is in a safe foster home where they can thrive and to make recommendations as to the child’s best possible future.
"Normally, our job is to see children face-to-face at least twice a month. We've had to make adjustments, but I'm grateful we are still able to pay our employees," she said.
The employees are now communicating with families often over phone call, text, video chats and other means. Families who do not have access to specific technologies may still receive visits but from a distance, Livingston said.
"We will either be across the street or somewhere so that we can see the child through the glass door and talk with them," she said.
