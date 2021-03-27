Julie Moore-Wolfe: We are Decatur Strong mentality will carry community forward

Next on our list is our local economy. We have to rebuild those businesses crushed in race to beat COVID. Some will never re-open, but we’ve got to make opportunities for all of our population to thrive. There are currently 1,100 open jobs in Macon County. We have people out of work and must bridge the gap. Training options are here and available for people who need a boost to that next career. We need to put all of those pieces together to grow a success story in our post-pandemic reality.

Decatur may be perfectly positioned to become a city of choice for people who currently live in crowded cities, which no longer look quite so attractive, now. We have amazingly affordable houses as well as a less-crowded lifestyle. Workers now know they can work from home, which may be a huge selling point for our hometown.