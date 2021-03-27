Julie Moore-Wolfe: We are Decatur Strong mentality will carry community forward

Decatur people have always been resilient. We’ve been through major plant closings, economic crisis, racial stress and national headlines that have put us in a spotlight we never wanted.
We have always regrouped and reemerged from the battles, maybe a little bruised and bloodied, but always tough. We are Decatur Strong.
So, what does Decatur look like as we emerge from a global pandemic that turned the world upside down? We’ve got work to do, but that is what we do best—roll up our blue-collar shirt sleeves and start fixing things.
First on our list is health. A year ago, when the reality of this crisis set in, our leaders came together; city, county, healthcare leaders and first responders. The priority was keeping our people safe and making sure our hospitals had the resources they needed. This was a challenge that could literally kill us. Now we know we will likely learn to live with COVID, with on-going vaccinations, and social situations that are done in a different, more distant way.
Racial inequalities in healthcare also came to the forefront. Minority populations are less likely to have good access to healthcare, are more likely to distrust vaccinations, and were more likely to fall victim to COVID because of a disproportionate level of pre-existing medical conditions. Decatur leaders made outreach to our minority population a top priority, and we made sure those citizens were not forgotten or left behind. It is a strategy we must carry forward.
Next on our list is our local economy. We have to rebuild those businesses crushed in race to beat COVID. Some will never re-open, but we’ve got to make opportunities for all of our population to thrive. There are currently 1,100 open jobs in Macon County. We have people out of work and must bridge the gap. Training options are here and available for people who need a boost to that next career. We need to put all of those pieces together to grow a success story in our post-pandemic reality.
Decatur may be perfectly positioned to become a city of choice for people who currently live in crowded cities, which no longer look quite so attractive, now. We have amazingly affordable houses as well as a less-crowded lifestyle. Workers now know they can work from home, which may be a huge selling point for our hometown.
Part of our new Decatur is in rebuilding our neighborhoods. The first phase is happening right now. Take the time to drive through the Johns Hill neighborhood, our cornerstone revitalization project. A new school is going up, a new park area is being built. New sidewalks and lighting will be installed. It is the beginning of a facelift for the area. We hope to carry this type of renovation work through our target neighborhoods. We’ll need investment and community support to make it happen. Seeing the vision become reality will hopefully generate excitement and confidence that we can change our community.
No, Decatur will never be the same as we were before COVID-19 came into our world, and some of that is OK. We’ve been changing for decades, and while we’ll think back on some of the great times we knew before the pandemic, we’ve got a tremendous opportunity to emerge even better. We are Decatur Strong.
Julie Moore-Wolfe is mayor of Decatur.